The body of a missing man in Marion County has been recovered from the aftermath of last week's boat fire.

Deputies confirmed to the family of Stephan Dalton, 45, that he died in the fire at Hales Bar Marina.

"It's heartbreaking having to wait and see where he is," said Krystal McHone, a friend to Stephan for 14 years.

His family got that confirmation Tuesday, ending a nearly week-long waiting game to finally find out if he was, indeed, on the boat that sunk late last week.

"He loved going out on the river and sailing his boats," said McHone.

Now, the place Stephan loved more than anywhere else is also the place he died. He lived on that boat and his family said he had just paid it off two weeks before the fire and was making repairs on it when it sank.

"It's a great big pain in the heart to lose your child," said Rosalie Dalton, Stephan's mother.

His family has spent the last five days waiting behind the yellow tape, looking on to the site of the fire. It's been an excruciating wait to get the answers, the closure and the goodbye they've been looking for.

"But accidents do happen, there's nothing we can do about it," said Wayne Dalton, Stephan's father.

Crews have been working to clear the debris so they can pull the boat up and search the wreckage.

"It's hard. He was a good friend. He was a good person," said McHone. "Not knowing. Waiting. Trying to find out information of what went on. What exactly happened."

Until they get the full story, they're looking for the chance to make peace with what happened to Dalton - a father, son and friend.

"It's just unimaginable feelings," said McHone. "He's just gone but not forgotten. He will always be remembered as the person he was."

One other boat sank in the fire, but police say no one was on it at the time.

No one else was injured in the fire. Investigators are still trying to determine its cause.