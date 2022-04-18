The national average for a gallon of gas is four dollars and eight cents but one customer in East Ridge got gas at a huge discount.
It's been pain at the pump for over two months. When Hank DeHart filled up his tank for just five dollars and sixty-four cents, he knew something was wrong and alerted the owner of the Shell station.
BE CHEAP | Use the Local 3 Fuel Finder for the best gas prices
"One of the pumps I stopped and got Premium for my wife's car. I wasn't even really looking at the price...because I didn't want to, um, and I went to hang it back up and I realized I had pumped twelve gallons and it only charged me five dollars," DeHart said.
That was the moment he realized there was a mistake at the pump. He had to tell the owner right away so he didn't lose even more money in sales that day.
"Once I showed him on my phone and he printed the receipt...you could see the color just drain out of his face...he was obviously pretty upset," he said.
As a small business owner himself, DeHart said it's hard to make for days when a simple mistake like this one is made. The owner of the Shell station told Local 3 one to two hours of prices that low can cost him two thousand dollars.
"I was hoping that people would kind of recognize...this is a small business owner...I own a small business...every little thing impacts your bottom line and yea he might of made a mistake but to go 5 or 6 hours without knowing...that's huge," DeHart said.
It was a busy morning at the pumps and DeHart said the owner was devastated.
"At forty-five cents a gallon that barely covers the state and federal gas tax so he was basically giving fuel away for free...and it took a little while for somebody to stop and tell him," He said.
DeHart took to Facebook and posted his receipts and frustration with people taking advantage of the gas station. He said some people were supportive and others just said "Well, it's just big oil".
"yea, the big oil they are fine...but he...this guy lives in this neighborhood...owns a business here in Chattanooga or East Ridge...so he's a local person...he's not a big cooperation you know?" He said.
The owner thanked him for coming forward and a woman in line told him it was sweet he helped out.
DeHart said it's just the right thing to do.
"If you have your receipt great, you just have to look at your debit card or whatever great, I guess people who paid cash probably just felt like they hit the lottery but you know it was at this guy's expense," He said.
DeHart hopes the people who filled up their tanks on Friday return to do the right thing and settle their debts.