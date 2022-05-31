Free health care services will be offered from Jun 4 until June 16 at the Birchwood Cares Center and Rhea County Middle School.
The health care services will include complete eye exams, single lenses glasses, dental fillings, extractions, limited cleanings, mental health and physical therapy services.
The services will be available to those living in Rhea, Meigs, Hamilton County on a first come, first serve basis.
Those who choose to attend are advised to bring a bagged lunch and water.
The schedule for the clinic is the following:
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on June 4 and 5
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 6-10
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on June 11 and 12
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 13