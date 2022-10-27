7 day forecast
Good Thursday. It will be another great evening with a few clouds and temps falling through the 60s into the 50s.

Friday we will start in the low to mid-40s, and then have a nice afternoon rebound with a high of 73 under sunny skies.

Saturday we will see clouds building through the day ahead of an area of low pressure developing to our southwest. Temps Saturday will range from 48 in the morning to 71 in the afternoon.

Sunday we are starting to see signs that the rain showers will hold off until the afternoon, and much of the shower activity will be sporadic and light. It will be cooler Sunday with a high of only 63.

Halloween looks good for the most part. We may see a remnant morning sprinkle or two, but by the time the kids are out in the evening, we should have nice weather. Monday's high will reach 69, but between 6pm and 8pm temps will be in the low to mid-60s.

