Good morning, the overnight storm line to our northwest has slowed down and weakened some. Thankfully, that has diminished our risk of a severe storm this early Tuesday morning. The narrow line will move into our area and break up with heavy downpours and brief gusty wind possible before it fades out.
Today will be partly sunny and warm. It’ll be in the mid-70s by noon with afternoon highs from 80-84 for most. There will be a second window for rain chances this afternoon as a cold front passes over our area and may trigger some scattered showers/storms. This evening and tonight will be mostly clear with lows from the mid-50s to 61.
Wednesday will be beautiful, mostly sunny, and warm with highs from 80-85. Thursday and Friday will both have a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 83 and a few isolated shower/storm chances. Saturday will warm more to the mid-80s with scattered storms. Then, Mother’s Day on Sunday may push it to 90. Right now, the forecast is a high of 88. Either way, prepare for a very warm Mother’s Day with a partly cloudy sky and an isolated storm.