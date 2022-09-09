Good morning and happy Friday! Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s – 83 in Chattanooga. There will be a few scattered PM showers/storms today (30%), but the greater rain chances will come into play on Saturday.
Numerous rain showers will move into our area from the south early on Saturday morning before the sun comes up. They should continue through midday. Then, pockets of scattered showers/storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening. The overall coverage of rain looks greatest for the first part of Saturday, but some of the heaviest downpours will be possible in the PM with thunderstorms. Between the clouds and rain highs will be below normal in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday and Monday will both be partly sunny with some additional scattered showers and storms and highs near 80. By the end of the day on Monday, it should be nice because we’ll be on the backside of a big cold front. Cue the fantastic weather! The middle of next week will be mostly sunny with low humidity and cooler mornings. It’ll still be warm in the afternoons.