Good Monday. We may see a few spotty showers mainly north of Chattanooga this evening. Overnight we will drop into the low 60s. Tuesday we will climb to about 80 with some clouds and a few spotty afternoon showers.

Wednesday is the pick day of the week with skies mostly sunny and a warm high of 83.

We will hit 85 Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle.

Friday we have a better chance for showers late in the day keeping the high at around 77.

Saturday we will have a sun/cloud mix with a sprinkle or two possible in the afternoon. We will have a high of 79.

Sunday is about the same with a high of 80, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a few sprinkles possible.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

