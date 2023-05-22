Good Monday. We may see a few spotty showers mainly north of Chattanooga this evening. Overnight we will drop into the low 60s. Tuesday we will climb to about 80 with some clouds and a few spotty afternoon showers.
Wednesday is the pick day of the week with skies mostly sunny and a warm high of 83.
We will hit 85 Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle.
Friday we have a better chance for showers late in the day keeping the high at around 77.
Saturday we will have a sun/cloud mix with a sprinkle or two possible in the afternoon. We will have a high of 79.
Sunday is about the same with a high of 80, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a few sprinkles possible.
