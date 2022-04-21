After a couple of chilly mornings, it is mild outside for your Thursday. By noon, it’ll be around 70, and then afternoon highs today will be in the upper 70s.
This morning will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated light rain showers, generally ending by noon. Then, clouds will partially clear for a partly sunny afternoon with warm wind from the south. The pleasant weather will continue into the evening. Tonight will become mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-50s.
Friday will be gorgeous with a mostly sunny sky and warm highs in the low 80s. The warmth will continue for the weekend, hitting 84 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny (Sunday with a few more clouds). Monday will be partly sunny with scattered showers/storms possible from afternoon through night. It’ll still be warm in the low 80s. The rain will be associated with a cold front, which will pass on Tuesday morning, so Tuesday’s highs will be a little cooler in the low 70s with clearing skies.