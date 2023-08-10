Good Thursday. This evening will be fairly quiet with only an isolated shower or two possible under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will be building through the evening with temps falling through the 80s.
I am expecting some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight and through Friday morning. They will be much more sporadic than storms early this morning. They will also not pack the same punch. Localized heavy rain and lightning will be the things to look out for. We may see an isolated storm or two Friday afternoon, but for the most part, it will be partly cloudy and humid.
Saturday through Monday will pretty much be "rinse and repeat" with highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the mid to upper 90s, and a few sporadic showers and storms possible each day.
Tuesday we will have a cool front bringing in a few showers and storms in the morning. The afternoon will see skies clearing with the humidity dropping. Tuesday afternoon should be really nice with a high of 87.
Wednesday and Thursday will also be pleasant with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the comfortable mid-60s with highs in the mid-80s.
