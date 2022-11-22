Good morning, today will be partly sunny with slightly greater cloud cover the farther south you are. There will be a few isolated showers this morning, primarily from 7am to noon ET, but a lot of the area will stay dry today. Today’s highs will continue the warming trend and will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will have lows in the low to mid-30s.
Wednesday will be the pick weather day of the week. Great news for travel plans, too. It’ll be mostly sunny with mild highs in the low 60s. Thanksgiving Thursday will warm even more to the mid-60s with a partly sunny sky. Then, we’ll have two periods of rain for the holiday weekend.
The first starts Thursday night and ends by Black Friday evening. The second starts Saturday midday and ends Sunday early morning. Timing may still change, but as of now, there looks to be a drier window for Friday night. Total rainfall should be at 1-3”. Highs on Friday will be near 58 and around 60 on Saturday.
By Sunday, clouds will be breaking up with highs in the upper 50s to 60.