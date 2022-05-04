Good morning, a few of the storms from overnight are continuing this early morning. They should wrap up around sunrise, and then, once again, the daylight hours of today should have a nice mix of sun and clouds. There will still be a chance for a spotty shower or storm to pop-up, but most of the day will generally be dry. It’ll be warm with highs in the low 80s with wind shifting from the southwest to west to northwest through the day. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Again, most of the day will be dry with only an isolated shower chance. Then, rain chances will increase with showers and storms on Friday associated with a cold front. Activity looks to happen both in the AM and PM. That means rain chances now carrying over into Friday night. Highs on Friday in the upper 70s. Saturday will still have a few isolated showers, mainly for our northeastern communities. It’ll be a partly sunny day with comfortable temperatures, topping out near 75. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 – a fantastic day for Mother’s Day!