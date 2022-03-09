Good Wednesday. We are looking at really nice weather through Friday, then big changes for the weekend.
This evening will stay mostly cloudy with temps dropping through the 40s.
Thursday will be really nice with partly cloudy skies and a high of 64.
Friday we will make it all the way to 69!
Friday night a front will bring us rain showers late. As that rain mixes with colder air behind the front we will see that at LEAST change to a wintry mix during the overnight and we may even see it changing into light snow showers if temps cool enough. If we do see that solid snow change Saturday morning we could get 1"-2". Temps will start out in the mid to upper 20s (30 in Chattanooga) Saturday, and we will only warm a few degrees with a high of only 34!!
Sunday will have a frigid start in the 10s and low 20s. We will get back to a more tolerable 53 with mostly sunny skies Sunday. Monday we are back in the 60s.
