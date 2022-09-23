Good morning and welcome to fall-like air this Friday morning with most locations in the 50s. Enjoy the cooler temperatures and lower humidity today with abundant sunshine. It’ll still be mild in the 60s at noon, and afternoon highs will be warm and pleasant in the mid-70s – near 77 in Chattanooga. Wind will be from the northeast at 5-10mph. Some clouds will arrive for tonight with lows in the low to mid-50s.
For your weekend, both days will have a chance for a shower, but the great majority of the weekend will be dry to enjoy being outside. Saturday will be partly sunny with more clouds and will have a few isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80. Sunday will have a cold front approach and pass our area. A few additional isolated showers/storms will be possible with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Next work/school week looks fabulous for fall weather with plentiful sunshine, morning lows in the 50s, and highs in the 70s.