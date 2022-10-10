Good Monday. We will have nice weather again this evening with clear skies. Tuesday will start cool in the low to mid-40s. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
A slow-moving front will push in Wednesday bringing clouds and maybe a couple of late-day showers. We will still make it to the mid-70s. A few spotty showers may linger into Thursday morning. Behind the front skies will clear out with a high of 75.
The cooler air will really settle in Friday. Temps will start out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs Friday will make it only to about 70. Skies will be mostly sunny.
Over the weekend we will warm a little ahead of our NEXT front. Temps Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s. Skies will cloud up Sunday and Monday with a morning shower or two Monday. This front will provide a MAJOR cooldown. The high Monday will only reach the low to mid-60s. Monday night will drop into the low to mid 30s.
