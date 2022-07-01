A consumer is frustrated with a local company's service delay

A woman looking to digitize her family's forever memories is frustrated with a local company's promise of service.
Family heirloom videos can't be replaced. Carolyn Jordan tells Local 3 News she sent her elderly parent's tapes to Southtree, a local company that converts VHS files to digitized videos but still hasn't received her order.
After eighteen weeks, the memory of her videos is now all she has.
"I thought when we had our family reunion last month that we would be showing these videos...no. I've seen my parents like 3 times in the times I expected to show these videos and they're elderly it's like I really...time is of an essence here," Jordan said.
Facebook and online advertising painted the picture her services would be completed in four to six weeks.
"If they had said ahead of time it would take 20 weeks, I probably wouldn't have used them but if I did...I wouldn't have been so stressed out," She said.
She sent multiple emails and made numerous phone calls. All of her inquiries were responded to saying Southtree was still working on the order or her order was safe.
"I just want them to correct their advertising and I want them to figure out their production issues knowing what service they provide is just really irreplaceable," She said.
After multiple emails and correspondence, she was told her order would be pushed along.
"It's unnerving to know that I don't have it back yet and then I saw all of the comments on the BBB that I'm not the only one. That there are so many people like yea I eventually got them back...it's just really distressing," She said.
Local 3 News reached out to the Better Business Bureau and Southtree for a response to the delay.
"The reason that we added that statement in there was to provide some additional complaint-related information and quite honestly, the number of complaints that we received, that prompted us to add it, was not that high at all but because we were seeing a similar issue we did add that in just to help both people that are either checking the report because they are an existing customer or someone who is thinking about doing business," Michele Mason, The President of the Better Business Bureau said.
Southtree tells Local 3 News:
"Like many companies, we've had challenges in the labor market that have increased our processing times. Our dedicated team has been working around the clock, seven days a week, to improve our production schedule. We're now shipping 1,000 more orders than we receive from customers each week, so every day customer processing times are improving."