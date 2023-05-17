Sad news out of McMinn County as a serious crash claimed the lives of two students that were set to graduate this weekend from McMinn County High School.
The crash occurred on CR 750 in McMinn County late Tuesday evening.
Sheriff Joe Guy shared his condolences on Facebook, saying to "Please join me in prayers for the families and friends impacted by a terrible crash on CR 750 this evening, as well as the deputies, state troopers, EMA, and volunteer firefighters who worked a difficult scene."
McMinn County High School's Facebook page released this statement in a post: "On Tuesday evening, four students from McMinn County High School were involved in an automobile accident. Sadly, two of the students passed away. Please keep their family and friends, as well as the other students involved in the accident, in your thoughts and prayers as we all grieve this loss. Details of arrangements will be shared as they become available. The MCHS School Counselors are available in the New Conference Room for any student or staff who needs support during this time. Our seniors are also welcome to utilize our counseling services. We ask that those students please check in through the front office as they arrive on campus."
On behalf of Local 3, we send our deepest condolences to the families of those that lost their lives Tuesday night.