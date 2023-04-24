Happy Monday! After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will rebound into the mid 60 this afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a light breeze out of the north. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s tonight. Patchy frost will be possible Tuesday morning, especially outside of the city. Bring your potted plants inside before heading to bed!
Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Our next round of rain will arrive Wednesday as a disturbance moves in from the west. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day before gradually tapering off Wednesday night. Another round of showers will arrive Thursday morning and continue into Thursday evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather looks unlikely. Rainfall amounts of up to 1" will be possible through Thursday evening.
