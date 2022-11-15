Good morning, your Tuesday will be a chilly and rainy day. It’ll stay in the 40s with rain from this morning through the first part of the afternoon. There may be a little wintry mix on the tallest mountain peaks at the border of Cherokee and Monroe Counties this morning, but the bigger story is the rain for messy morning and midday commutes. Rain will then end from west to east from about 3-6pm ET. Total rainfall today should be 0.25-0.75” with a few spots up around 1”. Then tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-30s.
Wednesday will have decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s to 50. Thursday through Sunday will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s and below-freezing lows in the 20s. There will be sunshine to help combat the cold. Each day will be sunny to mostly sunny. The cold air will hang around for Monday of next week too, starting the day in the mid-20s with highs in the upper 40s to 50.