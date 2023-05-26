Bernie Miller sits down gently to a light brown piano in his Chattanooga home. He rests his hands on the keys.
"It's a bit out of tune," he warns as he begins to play.
The tune fills the room. It brings back the sweet memories for him of that day. Spring 1973. High Records Studio. Memphis, Tennessee. Don Bryant walks up to him.
"He said 'that sounds like it'll be able to fit something that I'm working on,'" Miller remembers. "And I said, 'really?' And he said 'yeah, let me put my piece with your piece and I'll back to you.'"
It was just a tune he couldn't get out of his head. He had no idea it would become a smash hit.
Just a few minutes later, it was written: 'I Can't Stand the Rain.' Ann Peebles recorded an R&B version of it first. About a decade later, the legendary Tina Turner made it famous when she released it on her signature album 'Private Dancer.'
"Tina's version took it to another level," he said. "It was a special time. It was."
In 1985, the album went triple platinum. It had more than three million purchases. By the time Miller was presented with the album, it already reached more than four million.
Tina Turner was there when it was presented to him. She told him she loved the song and signed it for him.
"'Is this really me? Am I really here? Am I with Tina Turner?'" he remembers thinking. "She did my song! And it's triple platinum! I'm thinking 'Cha ching!' I'm thinking I'll be able to eat a couple of meals now."
He sure was standing right next to Tina Turner on her rise to fame, at the top of her game. A photo of the music duo shows her iconic hairstyle almost as big as his smile.
"I pinch myself," Miller said. "Anybody who writes a song wants it to be a hit. If you don't, then why write it?"
The tune changed so much for him - more than he ever could have imagined. It was his third song that was ever recorded, and it changed his life.
"I was going through some financial hard times," he said. "And her song helped me through a bunch of hard times. It helped me eat."
Miller said he didn't have two pennies to rub together. He jokes now that he was two quarters.
Since that rainy day in Memphis, the song has been featured in Tina Turner's documentary, a Broadway show about her life, and reached the Billboard's Top 100 Songs of All Time.
All because of a catchy tune that turned into a menstruous success.
