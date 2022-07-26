A certified nursing assistant is thriving in our community after completing her CNA certification at UTC.
Local 3 News sat down with, Diana Buchanan, who shared her out-of-the-ordinary story of strength after struggle.
"My mom had passed away and she was sick for a long time, been through hospice and everything else, and I really couldn't explain what it was but something was making me feel like I need to help people," She said.
Diana explained the moment she realized she wanted to make a difference in people's lives and go back to school.
Her mother came ill with cancer fifteen years ago. Her condition improved after a few years but she then developed COPD and rapidly declined.
Twenty years passed since Diana had walked the halls of a school but she knew she needed to return to fulfill her new desire to help others.
"Going back and having graduated, you know, over 20 years ago, and then saying hey, let's start a completely new career um, because I had been in insurance for years, so starting a completely different career, UTC was very nurturing," She said.
Buchanan said the CNA program at UTC was enticing with the several-week program, the skill set she'd walk away with, and they help with placement after the program.
"They helped build you up once you got started. It wasn't just here is your education...peace out. They definitely were willing to help," She said.
She had classes, daily homework and tests, and clinical. All of which prepared her for state boards and work as a CNA. Buchanan landed a job at the Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation.
"Being a CNA you have to give the patients, make sure they're fed breakfast, lunch, and dinner make sure their call lights are answered, make sure they have anything they need whether in be to go to the restroom or to go to one of their therapies, or some water, or regardless of what it is you have to make sure their call lights are answered, and just make sure they're taken care of," She said.
She now has a three-month-old daughter and is grateful for UTC's program providing her the skills she needs to make the best choices for her
family while fulfilling her desire to help others all inspired by her late mother.
