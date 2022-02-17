The Felicity Ace, ship full of luxury cars is shown on February 17, stranded in the middle of the Atlantic. It caught fire in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, as it carried cargo including Porsches and Volkswagens from Emden, Germany to Davisville, Rhode Island. After a fire broke out in the cargo hold, it spread and forced all 22 crew members to abandon ship. The crew was safely picked up by the Portuguese Navy.