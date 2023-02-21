Good morning, the greatest rain of Tuesday already happened in the early morning hours after midnight. Watch for wet roads this morning. However, the majority of your Tuesday will be dry. Today will only have a slight chance for an isolated shower as cloud cover goes from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. This evening and tonight, sporadic showers will move up from the south with mild lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds, and the wind from the south will increase, gusting up to 25-30mph. Highs will be warm in the mid-70s. Once again, Wednesday will mainly be dry, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Thursday will have a few scattered showers in the morning, and then, it’s all about the warmth. Afternoon highs will be around 80 – potentially tying a record high of 81.
Friday will settle back down again with daytime temperatures cooler in the 50s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 59. Sunday will rebound again with mild highs near 67, a partly sunny sky, and a few additional widely scattered showers.