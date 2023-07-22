A few lingering clouds this Saturday morning, otherwise, as the day rolls on, increasing sunshine and overall a beautiful day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most locations. A tad less humid during the day and this evening. Small breeze out of the NW.
Tonight, a beautiful evening as temps fall through the 70s. Into the mid and upper 60s. Can't rule out some patchy fog in the AM.
Sunday will be a gorgeous summer day. Sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s. Light winds and not as humid.
We heat back up next week. Highs will return to around 90 to start the week and end the week in the mid 90s. Rain chances next week are low, but its is summer and can't rule out a few pop ups, especially later in the week.