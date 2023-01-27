Good morning, today will be cold in the morning, but by this afternoon, it’ll be warmer than yesterday. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to around 50 – about 51 in Chattanooga – with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend for your outdoor plans with a mostly sunny sky and highs from 55-58. Clouds will increase later in the day on Saturday, and then rain will arrive overnight. Rain showers will continue on Sunday with cloudy skies. Highs will be a bit cooler again around 50.
As for next work and school week, we’ll enter an active weather pattern with a slow-moving front nearly stalling out to the south of us. That will allow for multiple waves of rain. Monday will have a few showers. Then, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday look to be the most active days with widespread precipitation. Lastly, dropping back to scattered activity on Friday. The timing and confidence are certainly still fluctuating with next week’s forecast. It is one to watch for rain totals and also precipitation type, particularly for our northwestern communities with possible colder air leading to wintry precipitation.