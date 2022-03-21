Good morning and happy second day of spring. Today will be another beautiful day! Jackets will be needed in the morning in the 30s and low 40s, but by noon, it’ll be around 60. Afternoon highs today will be warm and pleasant in the low 70s. Today will generally be sunny with increasing, high thin clouds. Then tonight will have lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Tuesday will be fine during the daytime with a partly sunny sky and highs reaching the mid-70s. Wind will increase from the south at 10-15mph, gusts around 25. Then, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be active as widespread rain and storms will move through our area. There is a low risk for in isolated strong to marginally severe storm to develop. We’ll keep you updated if those chances increase. For now, the significant severe weather event should stay outside of our area. Additional scattered showers/storms will be possible during the day on Wednesday with highs near 70.
Thursday will be partly sunny and in the low 60s. Friday will be cooler in the upper 50s and mostly cloudy. Highs look to last around 60 for the weekend, too.