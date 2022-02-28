Good morning, we will have a fantastic weather week for outdoor work and activities as February ends today and March starts tomorrow. This morning will be cold with a few spots of patchy dense fog. Some of this fog may be freezing fog, which can leave an ice glaze on trees and even heavy frost patches on less travelled roads. Once we are passed the fog, it will be a beautiful day. Today will have sunny skies and highs from 55-60. Mainly high thin clouds will increase tonight with lows in the low to mid-30s.
Tuesday will be sunny with a few clouds and a little warmer near 65. Wednesday and Thursday will continue the sunshine warm-up with highs around 70. The work-week will end partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the low 70s. The unseasonably warm air will last for the weekend, too. Both Saturday and Sunday will approach 75. Saturday will have a spotty shower, and then Sunday’s rain chances will increase slightly with isolated showers.