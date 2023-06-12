99-year-old Ms. Pearl Goins celebrated her birthday with the senior living community, Avail Senior Living, the Don Ledford Automotive Center, and Kentucky Fried Chicken on Keith Street in Cleveland.
On June 8, Pearl hopped in a convertible with the top down, and the automotive center team drove her around town.
Afterward, Pearl made a pitstop at KFC for her favorite meal to bring back home to Avail Senior Living.
She ended the day at her community surrounded by friends and family.
“Happy 99th birthday to our beautiful Pearl,” shares Chris Beckstrand, Owner and Executive Director of Avail. “We treated her like the queen she is!”