Crews will replace the transformer downtown Wednesday morning that blew last week, causing a fire and power outages in a more than six-block radius downtown last week.

At least 10 calls were placed into 911 Tuesday to report the fire. In calls obtained by Local 3 News through a public records request, viewers described thick, black smoke and flames that reached half the height of the single-story building next to it.

"I can see the fire," said an employee of Ben & Jerry's in the call placed to 911. The fire broke out right outside the business' front door. "It's smoking really, really bad. It's puffing out black smoke now."

The fire was caused by an equipment failure, according to an EPB spokesperson. An underground transformer blew shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday and caused more than 500 people in a more than six block radius to lose power overnight in nearly 100-degree weather.

"We rolled down the windows and it literally sounded like fireworks were going off on the sidewalk," said Piper Millar, who was celebrating her birthday downtown when she saw the fire and recorded it on her cell phone. "All the street lights had no power. Everyone was just driving like maniacs and were just trying to get out of the downtown area."

Crews will close down a portion of Broad Street starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday to replace the transformer.

"We could definitely still feel the heat from across the street," said Millar.