Korean auto manufacturers Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 91,000 model year 2023 and 2024 vehicles because of a fire risk, and are urging owners to park the vehicles outside until the issues are resolved.
Affected vehicles are:
- Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade
- Hyundai 2023 Tucson
- Hyundai 2023 Sonata
- Hyundai 2023 Elantra
- Hyundai 2023 Elantra
- Kia 2023 Soul
- Kia 2023 Sportage
The automakers say that the electronic controllers for the vehicles' Idle Stop & Go oil pump assemblies may contain damaged electronic components that can case the pump to overheat.
The risk of a vehicle fire, the damage from the heat could affect other vehicle controllers, Hyundai said.
Owners will be notifeid by mail in late September. Dealers will inspect the vehicle and replace the electric oil pump if needed.
The part has been eliminated from production of the vehicles in March.
READ MORE | Hyundai recall website
READ MORE | Kia recall website