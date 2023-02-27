CSCC Workforce Development provided a MIG Welding Bootcamp in February. Partnering with City Fields, nine students completed the bootcamp and earned their American Welding Society (AWS) certification.
Nine students from Cleveland State Community College's (CSCC) Workforce Development program recently earned their American Welding Society (AWS) certification after completing a MIG Welding Bootcamp.
The BootCamp, held in February, was conducted in partnership with City Fields, a local organization that provides workforce training and development. The certification is a valuable asset for those looking to enter the welding industry.
The CSCC Workforce Development program offers a variety of courses and certifications to help individuals gain the skills they need to become successful in the workforce. For more information on the program, please visit their website at https://ww5.clevelandstatecc.edu/workforce/