Over 870,000 Ford F-150 pickup truck from the 2021-2023 model years are being recalled for an issue where the vehicle's parking brake can be activated with no input from the driver.
The affected truck are equipped with a single exhaust system.
The truck's rear axle wiring harness bundle may come in contact the rear axle housing over time and shorts out, activating the electric parking brake.
The abrasion resistant tape and circuit insulation of the wiring harness assembly may wear over time and expose the wiring and potentially creating the short circuit. Corrosion may accelerate the wear process.
Owners may see a parking brake warning illuminated and/or a message in the truck's instrument cluster.
Ford have been alerted to 18 warranty and three field reports for the wire chafing condition in North America, received within the range of August 2021 and July 2023. of those reports, 299 indicated that the electric parking brake had unintended activation, of which 19 allege electric parking brake application while driving.
At dealers if the abrasion tape that covers the wire bundle shows wear-through, the suspect harness will be replaced with a new service harness. If the abrasion tape does not exhibit wear-through, the dealer will install a protective tie strap and tape wrap. There will be no charge for this service.
The new service harness (component part number ML3Z-15K857-C or from Recalled Component : ML3Z-15K857-A) has a plastic shield that prevents chafing of the wiring harness, Ford said in the recall letter.
Ford has also provided the general reimbursement plan for the cost of remedies paid for by vehicle
owners prior to notification of a safety recall in May 2023. The ending date for reimbursement
eligibility is estimated to be September 11, 2024.
Owners and dealers will be notified via mail by Ford. Notifications are expected to be completed by September 15, 2023.