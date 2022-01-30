Chattanooga police are investigating a traffic accident on Highway 27 this weekend that left an 87-year-old male dead.
CPD says just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday evening Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1380 block of Highway 27 Northbound.
The first vehicle was traveling north when the vehicle veered to the right and off the roadway into the grass.
The vehicle then overcorrected causing it to cross both Northbound lanes back to the left and off the roadway again before rolling over to the grass median.
The driver was ejected in the crash.
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver deceased on scene. No other vehicles were involved.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and will continue in a logical manner.