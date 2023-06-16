Inspectors in the Tennessee Valley were very busy this week.
In total, 237 locations were inspected, and of those inspections 84 of them resulted in perfect scores.
There were no scores below a 76.
Here are some of the locations that received a perfect score on their inspection.
- In Catoosa County, Little Ceasars in Ringgold and Pizza Hut in Fort Oglethorpe received a 100.
- The Overlook Inn in Chatsworth received a perfect score.
- In LaFayette, The Brew & Rhinestone Creamery had a perfect inspection.
- The Garden Plaza Spa, Black Hand Tattoo and Permanent Cosmetics by Ginger received a 100 on the inspections.
- In Hamilton County, congratulations to Beli-ful Bistro in Chattanooga, El Maguey #5 in Ooltewah, Blue Orleans Creole Restaurant in Chattanooga, Sugar B's Cheesecakery in Hixson and Jussa 2 Chics in Harrison on your perfect scores.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Milkshakes 1863 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signature Oaks Homeowners Association 7711 Signature Parkway Hixson, TN
- 100 Art by Tori 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Roc 6960 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Links at Reads Lake Apartments 4126 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Scenic City Shaved Ice 5608 TN-60 Birchwood, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite C Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Views at Signal Mountain 4053 Priceless View Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Baldwin Park HOA 1207 Nevland Cirlce Hixson, TN
- 100 Camp Fulleridge 9101 Fuller Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alpine Villas 4040 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 D’zar Threading and Spa 4613 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Arbor Landing HOA 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hixson, TN
- 100 D’zar Threading and Spa 4613 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E. Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fuller Ridge Camp 9101 Fuller Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Baldwin Park HOA 1207 Nevland Circle Hixson, Tn
- 100 S & S Shaved Ice 2912 N Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, Tn
- 100 Traditions Homeowners Association 900 Traditions Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laurel Cove 6829 Autumn Lake Trail Hixson, Tn
- 100 Ramsgate 6180 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, Tn
- 98 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Sweet Bay Apartments Pool 3623 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, Tn
- 93 Johnathan’s Grille 631 Camp Jordan Parkway East Ridge, TN
- 96 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, Tn
- 100 Super 8 Motel 8934 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-up)
- 100 Jussa 2 Chics 7203 Sims Road Harrison, TN
- 100 Sugar B’s Cheesecakery 6401 Hixson Pike Suite B1 Hixson, TN
- 100 A.I.M. Art in Motion 4744 Highway 58 Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, Tn
- 100 Maynell’s Restaurant 107 W. 38th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burritos el Chepes 613 Kinser Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 92 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, Tn
- 80 Dogwood Place Apartments 201 Eads Street Chattanooga, Tn
- 99 Baskin Robins 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 301 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Flagstone Community Club P.O. Box 373 Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Waterhaven HOA 2600 Waterhaven Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 TownePlace Suites East Ridge 6801 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N. Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greg’s Sandwich Works 6337 E. Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Ankar’s Hoagies 5966 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 1400 Chestnut Apartments 1400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Domino’s Pizza 9323 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Windstone Golf Club Pool 9230 Windstone Drive Chattanooga, Tn
- 100 Signal Mountain Wading Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 92 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-up)
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Custom Concepts Ink 3823 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Kenny’s Smokehouse 2312 Stuart Street Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Signal Mountain Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, Tn
- 98 Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market Street Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Downtown Family YMVA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Wasabi Sushi 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Mckee Outdoor Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Tattoo Company 4617 Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Perry Village Outdoor Spa 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Custom Concepts Ink 3823 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, Tn
- 96 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Valkyrie Tattoo Collective-Piercing 3952 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sarku Japan 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 310 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hotel Indigo 30 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hawks Landing HOA 3428 Hawks Creek Drive Apison, TN
- 96 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 80 Cummings Place Apartments 22 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Legends Hills HOA 1905 Aviara Drive Chattanooga, Tn
- 99 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 98 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN
- 99 Hotel Indigo Chattanooga 300 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hawks Landing HOA 3428 Hawks Creek Drive Apison, TN
- 92 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN
- 99 1885 Grill 3914 St Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McKee Employees Recreation Ctr Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Whisper Creek Community 1724 Holden Fam Place Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Saint Ives Pool 5 St Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 St. John’s Restaurant 1278 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Athena Inn 2201 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Church of God 4400 Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Blue Orleans Creole Restaurant 1463 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 93 The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Creek Bend Village 5011 Redvine Way Hixson, TN
- 99 Spare Time 5530 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Zaya 1943 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Church of God Camp 4400 Old Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 94 Signal Mountain Church of God Camp 4400 Old Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 90 Cracker Barrel #200 50 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 83 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Renaissance Luxury Condominium Pool 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Painted Ridge Pool 5564 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northtowne Village Apartments Pool 1011 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 94 Signal Mountain Church of God Camp 4400 Old Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 Painted Ridge Pool 5564 Dayton Boulevard, TN
- 96 Renaissance Luxury Condominium Pool 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institution Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northtowne Vilage Apartments Pool 1011 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 87 Horizon HOA 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 94 Magnolia Farm Main Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 92 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Ridges of Crystal Brook HOA Pool 9381 Peppy Branch Trail Apison, TN
- 100 Taqueria Chapinlandia 21925 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Belli-ful Bistro 1705 Verona Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Pool 300 Shepherd Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rustic Village 510 Central Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Checker’s 4348 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Restaurante La Delicia 4308 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, Tn
- 96 Volkswagen Main Café 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 96 The Shallowford Apartments 7510 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Monarch Spa 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Volkswagen Paint Shop 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 District 3 Hotel 100 W. 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 District 3 Hotel 100 W. 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Monarch Pool 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Volkswagen Das Café 7469 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Sir Goony Golf Incorporated 5954 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Warner Park Pool 1101 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Fuji Steak & Sushi 5437 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ascent at Signal Mountain 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Maurice Kirby Daycare 2500 S. Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spring Valley Community Pool 110 Valley Bridge Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Knights Inn Pool 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rustic Village 510 Central Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Quail Hollow 3800 Quail Lane Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 95 Cleveland Community Center Pool 1334 Church Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Hungry Hippie 195 Maney Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 76 The Pointe at Westland Pool 2005 Westland Drive SW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Clarion Inn Pool 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 Ok Maguey 210 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 400 Cleveland, TN
- 95 Jalisco Restaurante y Carniceria 66 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 93 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbuty Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Holiday Inn Pool 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Best Western Plus Pool 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 Nela’s Tacos/La Michocana 247 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Park Hills Apartment Pool 1159 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 98 Mischievous Tacos Mobile Unit 1960 Sun Hill Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 The Retreat at Spring Creek 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Black Hand Tattoo 158 Old Mouse Creek Cleveland, TN
- 100 Permanent Cosmetics by Ginger 201 Keith Street SW 54 Cleveland, TN
- 98 The Shack Mobile Unit 166 Broken Arrow Lane SW Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Crepe Outdoors 850 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Dunkin Donuts 1621 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 Little Caesars (Nashville Street) 6977 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Catoosa Mobile Unit 1) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 95 Bella Vita 3525 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 90 Thai Garden 685 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 CHI Memorial – Georgia 100 Gross Crescent Circle Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 AMC (Battlefield 10) 1099 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Pizza Hut (Battlefield Parkway) #37592 1919 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 89 Jefferson’s of Trenton 4276 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 89 Jefferson’s Food Trailer (Base of Operation) 4276 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service 1175 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 100 Cohutta Springs Life Center Pool 1175 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 100 Cohutta Springs Youth Camp 1181 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 100 Global Youth Ministry 40 Blackhawk Trail Chatsworth, GA
- 100 The Overlook Inn 9440 Highway 52 Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 96 Roper- Five Star Food Service 1507 Broomtown Road LaFayette, GA
- 100 The Brew & Rhinestone Creamery 119 N Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 95 GA Sheriff’s Cherokee Est. – Cody House 850 Cherokee Estates Road Dalton, GA
- 95 Dairy Queen Grill & Chill 2773 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA