An over-due boater was found dead in the water on Watts Bar Lake Thursday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The man was identified as 81-year-old Larry Ezwell of Rhea County.
Officials responded to a 911 call reporting Ezwell as an over-due boater near 1:30pm, and soon after received a second call disclosing a citizen had located the boat on Watts Bar Lake.
Officers with the TWRA and Rhea County Sheriff's Office responded by land and water, roughly three and a half miles north of the dam, to locate Ezwell.
Responders found Ezwell's body in the water, near an afloat pontoon boat.
His body was taken to Knox County Foresnics Center and the incident is under investigation.
TWRA reports Ezwell's death as the 27th boating-related fatality this year.