An 80-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night while attempting to cross Brainerd Road, according to Chattanooga police.
Jack Taylor of Graysville, Tennessee, was crossing the road about 9:20pm Sunday, and walked directly into the path of an oncoming silver Audi, witnesses told police.
Taylor was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Family members have been notified, police say.
This death marks the 76th pedestrian in Chattanooga struck by a vehicle, police say. Last year at this time, that number was 78.
This year, 10 of the pedestrian incidents proved to be fatal, compared to three at this time in 2022. But for all of 2022, there were six pedestrian fatalities.
Chattanooga police recommended safety tips for pedestrians include:
- Use a crosswalk at an intersection controlled by a traffic signal or stop sign to cross roadways
- Do not enter the roadway until you have the walk signal
- Look both ways before crossing every time
- Get a visual commitment from the driver before crossing, even when you have the
- right of way
- Wear bright or reflective clothing when walking to make yourself more visible to
- drivers