As kids are easing back into the school year, they’re sure to fall into the usual routines: football games, homework, and catching every germ in the building. In an effort to keep your kids healthy, let’s take a look at the top ways to stay out of the doctor’s office.
We’re counting them down, the elite 8, all the way to number one.
Coming in at number 8, according to CVS nurse practitioner Molly Coker, look out for pink eye. She says, "With pink eye, their eyes are gunky, with discharge, and it can be contagious. We get them on antibiotics for 24 hours. When they can see okay, they can go back to school."
Number 7 is a painful one: you don’t want to get strep throat. Coker said, "The common symptoms are fever and sore throat, headache, and upset stomach. It’s very contagious. We get them treated as quickly as we can."
At number 6, a traditional favorite that sometimes gets forgotten. Wash those hands the right way. Coker said, "Hand washing is real important. You need to do it the right amount of time, lather up, get the germs off. Sing happy birthday twice, it should be about a minute. Get them in the habit of doing it."
We call number 5, "Hey, that’s Not your Water Bottle." Coker said, "Water bottles are not interchangeable. It should have your name on the label, so only drink from your water bottle."
Coming in at number 4, use those hand sanitizers. Coker said, "Before and after they eat, and going in and out of the classroom, they should sanitize their hands. If they start doing it, eventually it becomes second nature to them."
At number 3 on the best ways to keep your kid out of the doctor’s office, Cough and Sneeze, the right way. The nurse practitioner said, "When they’re covering their cough, cough into the arm and elbow. Their elbow won’t touch door handles and other items."
Sports is always high on the charts, even when it comes to “catching” something at school. That’s why our number 2 tip is to be smart in the locker room. Coker said, "First of all, they need to take care of their clothes and their belongings. Take them home and get them washed. And make sure towels are clean."
Now a perennial number 1 tip, still topping the charts after all these years. It keeps coming back, whether you want it to or not. It’s head lice.
Coker said, "Head lice is not something with just people who are dirty. It just likes hair. It can affect anyone. Don’t share hats or clothes, that’s typically how it gets spread."