73rd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade marched on Friday

The longest continuously running Armed Forces Day Parade in America happened today on Market Street.
It was the 73rd annual Chattanooga celebration of the parade.
Local 3 News was along the parade route for the salute to service.
The line of march started with the Marine Corps.
The parade began in 1949 and hasn't missed a step since.
"It causes me to reflect back into the late 1950s when I marched down Market Street as a cadet in the city high school - Chattanooga HS ROTC program. It brings back fond memories. Even though I was marching, it brings back memories," Retired Navy Captain, Mickey McCamish said.
McCamish stood at the reviewing stand saluting his fellow servicemembers as they passed by. He said the future of the Armed Forces is in the footsteps of the young adults that marched today.
"It's the future soldiers...these are the future soldiers, the future sailors, the future airman, it's the future soldiers that protect our nation," He said.
Veterans of all conflicts and the public lined the streets, along with elected officials and city representatives.
"The best thing about Armed Forces Day is it brings everyone together because almost every one of us at some point in our life had an interaction with a veteran or we've had a veteran family member," Linda Moss Mines, the Secretary of the Chattanooga Veterans Council said.
She shares the history that makes the future of the parade so special.
Grand Marshals of the very first parade were Sergeant Alvin C. York, Sergeant Raymond Cooley, Sergeant Charles H. Coolidge, and Sergeant Paul Huff. All Medal of Honor recipients of WWI and WWII.
If that didn't give us a blessed beginning...nothing ever will and we continue today to honor their memories.
Thank you to those who have served, who are serving, and their families.