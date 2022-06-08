A seventy-year-old woman has died after an attack by a family dog.
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office says that Debbie Boyd was found dead with “numerous dog bites” Friday at a home in Seymour.
Two large Rottweiler dogs were in the fenced yard when deputies arrived. They were “secured by family members” before first responders arrived, officials said.
A small child who was in the home with the woman and the dogs was uninjured.
The victim was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.