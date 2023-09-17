7 Day

Nice night ahead with a clear sky and lows in the 50s! Abundant sunshine over the next several days with highs around 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s. Low humidity and no rain. 

Nice night ahead with a clear sky and lows in the 50s! Abundant sunshine over the next several days with highs around 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s. Low humidity and no rain. 

Tags

Recommended for you