In Hixson, 7 Brew Coffee celebrated their opening alongside the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and members of the Hixson High School Marching Wildcats.
The all-new drive-thru coffee stand donated $1,000 to Hixson High School Marching Band during their ribbon cutting on Monday.
“We aim to create an environment where people can enjoy great drinks and great company, and we are thrilled to bring this energy to Hixson,” said Peter Steiger, 7 Brew operations leader. “As part of our commitment to giving back to our local communities, we are proud to partner with the high school marching band.”
Located at at 5417 Highway 153, the new coffee joint is one of 60 7 Brew locations in the country and offers coffee, teas, sodas and more. The Hixson location is expected to add 50 jobs to the area.
The business plans to host a swag day on April 1, where customers who purchase a large drink will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt.
