Pedestrian hit & killed
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man was killed by a vehicle in Bradley County early Wednesday morning.
 
According to THP's report, a vehicle was traveling east on Waterlevel Hwy just after 1:45 a.m. when it hit a pedestrian in one of the lanes before fleeing the scene. 
 
The man died due to the injuries sustained from the crash. 
 
The vehicle still has not be located at this time. 

