$60,000 in damages after lightning strike causes Soddy Daisy home to catch fire

Fire crews say while the strong storms rolled through Hamilton County Saturday, lightning struck a tree and traveled into a home in the Soddy Daisy area.
At 4:01 pm, Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded the call. They say the first engine that responded to the scene reported smoke but no fire.
At this time, fire officials confirmed everyone was out of the house and started to investigate where the smoke was coming from inside the house.
Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Chief Danny Cooke reported that the lightning traveled through the home and started a fire underneath the crawl space of the living room.
Since there was very little crawl space in the home, firefighters had to cut holes in the floor to access the fire and extinguish before it traveled throughout the rest of the home.
Sequoyah VFD requested a mutual response for additional apparatus and manpower. Soddy Daisy Fire Department and Sale Creek VFD responded to the scene.
Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene for potential heat exhaustion to the firefighters.
Fire officials report damages at $60,000.
Photos taken by Sequoyah VFD Chief Danny Cooke