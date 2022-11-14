Six years ago this month, we experienced the most tragic event in the history of Hamilton County school bus transportation, when six Woodmore Elementary students died in a bus crash, and dozens of others were injured.
The 24 year old bus driver was convicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless aggravated assault.
Since that day, local school officials and the bus transportation companies have pledged to step up safety measures. We are now seeing the results and the improvements.
On November 21, 2016, a school bus crash left an indelible mark on our community. A bus driver, later found to have been speeding, and negligent, ran off the road and into a tree, forever changing the lives of a neighborhood school and many grieving families. Mistakes had been made, and changes were necessary.
The bus transportation company at the time, Durham School Services, implemented a complaint management system, promising immediate responses to safety concerns, and added cameras. Pay and benefits for drivers were boosted, in hopes of recruiting a better qualified workforce. Eventually, the county shifted to a different company, First Student, which introduced more advanced safety features. Now, every driver, every route can be monitored from pickup to drop off and back home. The programs are called Mobile Manager, and Driver Score.
County Transportation Director Brandon Allen said, “I can pull a speed report, and see the exact block and the exact speed. So if there's a bus speeding on East Brainerd Road at 3:00, I can zoom in and see the bus, and see how fast they were going.”
From sudden braking, to quick acceleration, to speeding, officials don't have to wait for a parent or student complaint. It's on the app. What once may have been considered an invasion of privacy has improved the skills of every bus driver.
Lakeisha Green, a longtime bus driver and site supervisor said, “I feel like it has. I have slowed down, and I know other drivers have too. We want to arrive unhurt to the next destination.”
Bus drivers have peace of mind knowing that if they haven't done anything wrong, they have the data to prove it. In fact, many are looking at the nonstop monitoring as a chance to prove they're obeying the law. It's almost a competition giving them bragging rights. Their scores are posted, and they all want to be five-star drivers.
First Student Locations Manager Anita Brown said, “It keeps the drivers engaged, they want us to watch them, it gives them something to be proud of.”
The statistics show it's working. Since safety features were added to all county buses, rear end collisions are down 40 percent in the past two years. Complaints from other motorists are down as well. And when safety rules are broken, there are consequences. Bus drivers who repeatedly fail to comply are identified and replaced.
Allen said, “We look at it case by case, and in some cases, driving a school bus may not be for that person.”
The supervisors agree the job is never complete. Even with improving numbers, more safety features are on the way.
Brown said, “There's always a team working on how we can enhance it. It will constantly be evolving and improving.”
It's also encouraging to note that the bus driver shortage, which was critical a few months ago, is now much more manageable. Earlier in the school year, there were 17 vacancies, and now there are only three. They hope to be 100% staffed in the near future.