The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office celebrated the deputizing of several federal agents with Chattanooga's Homeland Security Investigations on Monday.
According to a release, six of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chattanooga’s Special Agents were sworn in as Special Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) as part of a partnership between the agencies to pool resources.
Three HCSO Deputies are cross-designated and certified as Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officers, already.
HSI Chattanooga Special Agents have partnered with HCSO on investigations involving drug trafficking, crimes against children, and counter-terrorism investigations, HCSO said.
Created after the terror attacks on 9/11, HSI is one of the largest criminal investigative agencies, with 7,100 special agents in the United States and is primarily responsible for investigating transnational crime. HSI's investigative mandate includes investigating violations of laws related to, narcotics trafficking, child exploitation, terrorism investigations, weapons smuggling, human trafficking, financial crimes, gang investigations, cybercrime, human rights, intellectual property rights, and export enforcement issues.
HSI Chattanooga and HCSO are committed to working together to prevent, investigate, and hold persons accountable for serious crimes in Hamilton County, HCSO said in a press release.
“Partnerships such as this joint task force with HSI demonstrate my commitment to utilizing every resource available to combat crime and those who seek to victimize our community,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.