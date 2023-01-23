The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office conducted a two-day drug bust operation, resulting in the arrest of six people. On the first day, officers pulled over a car on Highway 111 and found fentanyl, marijuana, and two handguns - one of which was believed to be stolen.
The following day, the Sheriff's Office was assisted by 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents and Dunlap Police Department officers in serving a search warrant at a Houston Street home. Inside they discovered more fentanyl, marijuana, meth, ammunition, more than $5,000 in cash, and two additional guns - one of which was again suspected to be stolen. Three more suspects were arrested at the residence.
Sheriff Bill Phillips encourages anyone with information on drug-related activities to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (423) 949-7750 where they can remain anonymous.