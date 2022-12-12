A student at Stone Creek Elementary School in Rossville is stepping up to make sure people are fed this holiday season.
After learning about the Great Depression and how people relied on soup kitchens to eat, Raley Thompson came up with the idea of gathering food for those in need.
Raley Thompson is in 5th Grade at Stone Creek Elementary, and her teacher Mrs. Jamie Waller said Thompson had a vision and brought it to life.
“Raley came up to me with an inspired idea. She said 'Mrs. Waller, there are still people today that don't have enough food to eat and I would like to do something for them.' So, she wrote a write proposal to our principal, had an in-person meeting, got a resounding yes, and because of this student we now collecting food for the Rossville Church of Christ Food Bank,” Waller said.
In less than a week, more than a 100 pounds of food have been donated.
Thompson is thankful for everyone who pitched in to help feed our neighbors in need.
“It feels great because not even everybody knows me in the school. This girl walked up to me and was like 'good idea, don't be nervous' and she was nice and gave me some stuff,” Thompson said.
Thompson has two requests for the people who receive the food collected.
“Just to eat it, to be blessed, and that's it pretty much. I just want people to have food,” Thompson said.
Waller said in her teaching career, this is the first time a student has approached her to do anything like this.
She said what Thompson is doing is right up her alley.
“Riley is the most giving student. She will go out of her way to do anything for anybody. So, it really wasn't a surprise that she came up and asked me about this,” Waller said.
The food will be taken to the Rossville Church of Christ Food Bank on Wednesday.
There is still another day to donate -- donations can be dropped off at Stone Creek Elementary's front office.