The Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts and Ideas will kick off its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration on Sat., June 4 with the inaugural RBG Ball + Black Arts Awards.
The Juneteenth celebration will last the entire month of June, with activities taking place in various locations throughout the city.
Events include:
Sat. June 18 | Scratching Your Roots: Genealogy Workshop - Get free tools to help you learn more about your family’s past. This Black genealogy workshop is designed to provide tools for those of African descent to discover where their ancestors were from.
Sat. June 18 | BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Run & Mrs. Opal Lee Walk - A half marathon to show unity while celebrating Juneteenth and honoring Mrs. Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth” who campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth the federal holiday that it is today.
Sun. June 19 | 3rd Annual Black Dads Matter Father’s Day Gospel Jazz Brunch - Celebrating dads with delicious food, fun, jazz, and joy. This event crescendos with the awarding of the Extraordinary Father of The Year Award.
Sun. June 19 | Juneteenth Commemoration Ceremony & Concert, with special guest Ruben Studdard - EVERYONE is invited to join in the 5th Annual Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas Juneteenth Commemoration at the Chamberlin Pavilion on the UTC campus with special guest Ruben Studdard, American Idol winner.
Tues. June 24 | Rhyme N Chatt’s Fresh Out the Shoebox - Youth Open Mic - This interactive open mic session is led by the poets of Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization. This open mic session is free and open to all, with an emphasis on youth.