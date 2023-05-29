The 56th annual Memorial Day race, the Chattanooga Chase, took place Monday morning at Riverview Park.
Thousands of people gathered for the area's oldest foot race, which started back in 1968. Competitors took on the 8k race at 8:00am, then at 10 a.m. they held a one mile race.
"We had about 1,200 folks register for both events, which blows the record out of the water," said Alen Outlaw, Race Director.
Outlaw says it was the largest turnout in race history. This is good news for Siskin Children's Institute, which benefits from the one mile race.
"We're thankful to be out here today and Alan and fast break and the community are supporting us by running the extra mile for Siskin Children's Institute," said Shannon York, Charity Sponsor Race Director for Siskin.
We heard from some serious runners who actually ran in the Boston Marathon on Patriot's Day earlier this year.
Neither finished in the top three Monday morning, but they gave it their best shot.
"Lots of hills, but it was awesome, this is easily the best race in Chattanooga, everybody comes out so it's cool to be a apart of it," said Competitor, Andrew O'Neill.
Andrew O'Neill says his family has a history of serving in the military, so Monday's Memorial Day race is special for him.
"My uncle was in the air force, he passed away in service, and then both of my brothers in law served and did a tour in Afghanistan, so definitely on the mind set," said O'Neill
Following the races people were encouraged to stay for the Tuckerbuild block party, which has local food vendors and bouncy houses for kiddos.
The Chattanooga Chase will return on Memorial Day next year.