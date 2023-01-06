This weekend, the 55th annual World of Wheels lands in Chattanooga.
The three-day event begins Friday at Chattanooga Convention Center, and concludes Sunday evening.
Hours are:
- Friday, January 6th: 3pm – 9pm
- Saturday, January 7th: 10am – 9pm
- Sunday, January 8th: 10am – 6pm
Headliners this year include Joe and Amanda Martin from Iron Resurrection, 'Good Times' star Jimmie 'J.J' Walker and K.I.T.T. from the Knight Rider TV show.
Local 3's Thunder mobile Storm Alert center will be there, and offer guided tour's of the vehicle's multitude of capabilities.
Attendees can also vie to win tickets to see Bruce Springsteen, Blake Shelton or even a gift certificate for the Porsche Driving Experience in Atlanta.
Discounted tickers can be bought at Chattanooga area O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.