53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination

Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
The recall includes certain lots of beverages, liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids. Products included in the recall include some branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein. "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," the recall said.
No illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported, the company said. People who have purchased the recalled products are asked to throw them out or return them for a refund.
Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewer water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, meningitis, and seizures in infants.
The recall does not include products manufactured for children younger than 1.
The bacteria is the center of a separate recall of powdered infant formula, which is still ongoing.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
